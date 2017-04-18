When Zeynab Mohammed got the news that she and her five children would be accepted into Canada as government-assisted refugees, it was supposed to be good news.

But during the immigration process, Mohammad became pregnant with her sixth child, Nasteha, and feared that trying to bring her along could ruin her application and undo all of the work she had put in so far.

Mohammad made the decision to travel to Canada with five of her children and leave two-month-old Nasteha with Mohammad's sister, Ebla, denying that she had any family left back home.

"She was scared that if she told them the truth, they would send her back to Kenya," said Mohammed's eldest daughter, Sofiya, who acted as a translator.

Ruth Beardsley, a social worker with Options Community Services in Surrey, said she "couldn't believe" that this had happened.

"My heart immediately went out to her," said Beardsley. "As a mother myself, I could just understand how difficult a decision that must have been."

Beardsley soon became heavily involved in the case, helping Mohammed seek out legal counsel and eventually volunteering to go to Nairobi to pick up Nasteha herself.

When asked what it was like to be separated from Nasteha for so long, Mohammed said that she couldn't speak about it, only saying that it was still "very difficult" to think about.

Beardsley notes that Mohammed's experience isn't unheard of. She said in her eight years as a social worker, she has seen about 12 families have to make a decision about whether to leave behind a child less than a year old.

"It's very difficult to get the paperwork done in the first place," said Beardsley. "And in [Zeynab's] case, and in the others that I'm aware of, they are so scared that this might mean they would never get a chance to leave."

A documentary about the events was funded on Kickstarter, surpassing its $20,000 goal by $727. It will premiere Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Rio Theatre.

The trailer suggests the film delves deeper into the barricades faced by Beardsley in getting Nasteha to Canada, including corruption, endless paperwork, illness and the difficulty of separating Nasteha from her aunt, who had been the child's mother figure for the past four years.

After travelling halfway around the globe to meet Nasteha, Beardsley said finally meeting her was hard to put into words.

"It was pretty amazing," she said. "The fact that we were now at this point where the paperwork was ready for us to pick up and ready for us to meet them both was very encouraging, very rewarding — it's difficult to describe."

Likewise, Mohammed found it hard to believe that her child was finally in front of her once again.

"It was like a dream when I saw Nasteha. I didn't feel like it was reality to see my daughter after four years," she said through Sofiya. "When I saw her [for] the first time it was very shocking and happy and all kinds of emotion."

"My husband is in Kenya right now, but I am very happy to have all of my six children with me."

