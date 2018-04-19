Hearing to determine whether Abbotsford school stabbing suspect is fit to stand trial

A courtroom in New Westminster, B.C., will hear arguments Thursday about whether a man accused of stabbing two girls at an Abbotsford high school in 2016 is fit to stand trial.

Yesterday, a psychiatrist treating Gabriel Klein told the B.C. Supreme Court hearing that he believes his patient has schizophrenia, is psychotic and experiencing delusions.

Dr. Marcel Hediger says he has done two assessments of Klein and determined that, at those times, the man was "not unfit" to stand trial — but his mental state is variable, very fragile and could deteriorate during the court process.

Klein is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and is accused of the aggravated assault of another teenage girl in what police have described as a random attack in November 2016.