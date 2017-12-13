Health Canada is warning all products sold online or by email through a company called Robert Lamberton Consulting may pose serious health risks and the agency has also seized all products and manufacturing equipment found at the company's site.
In an alert update issued Wednesday, Health Canada said not only does it consider the products to have been made under unsanitary conditions, but the site they were made at is also unlicensed.
"Health Canada inspectors observed dirty manufacturing surfaces and equipment, and ingredients that were being stored in unsealed containers," said the agency in its alert.
"Unsanitary manufacturing conditions can lead to issues such as bacterial contamination, which can pose serious health risks, especially for those with a weakened immune system," it said.
Update comes after earlier advisory
Earlier this month, Health Canada issued a warning about one product in particular called "Smart Brain Formulations Serotonin Support," saying the product is labelled as containing a prescription drug (lithium orotate) that should only be used under the supervision of a health-care professional.
It also said testing found the product was contaminated with E. coli.
On Wednesday, the advisory was expanded to include all products offered by Robert Lamberton Consulting, which it says also operates under the names Cutting Edge Naturals and Cutting Edge Nutraceuticals.
One product, "Neuroactin Plus Pro" was licensed by Health Canada but the product licence has been suspended.
What you should do
Health Canada recommends:
- Stop using products manufactured by Robert Lamberton Consulting, Cutting Edge Naturals and Cutting Edge Nutraceuticals.
- Consult a health care professional with questions or concerns.
- Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized products will have an eight-digit drug identification number, natural product number or homeopathic drug number.
- Report adverse event or complaints to Health Canada at 1-866-234-2345 or online.