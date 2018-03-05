Health Canada has seized several injectable products and unauthorized prescription drugs from a Williams Lake business.

Inspectors investigated Total Health Centre after receiving a tip from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia.

They found a number of products that pose a risk to human health including unauthorized progesterone creams, thyroid capsules, high-dose vitamin D products and L-Dopa — which can be used to treat Parkinson's disease.

Though no one who works at Total Health Centre is currently licensed as medical or naturopathic doctor, some of the product that were labelled "for physician use only."

Health Canada has identified these products as ones that were illegally sold by Total Health Centre in Williams Lake. Products Labelled to contain Source Naturals Natural Progesterone Cream (4 oz jar, 4 oz tube and 2 oz tube) Progesterone Now Solutions Natural Progesterone Cream Progesterone Life Enhancement ThyroPlex for Women Thyroid Mucuna Pruriens Mood Support 15% L-dopa L-Dopa Doctor's Best Vitamin D3 5000 IU Vitamin D3 (5000 IU) Now High Potency Vitamin D-3 2000 IU Vitamin D3 (5000 IU)

Health Canada is asking anyone who might have purchased products from Total Health Centre to examine their purchases.

"We always recommend strongly that the products will be read and followed, to verify that the products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada," said Health Canada spokesperson Maryse Durette​.

People who have purchased any of the illegal products are told to stop using them and to consult a health care provider if there are concerns.

Durette​ says products Health Canada has authorized for sale will have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN).

The B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons has told Health Canada it continues to investigate the case.

L-Dopa pills sold at the health product store have side-effects including uncontrollable movements of the face, eyelids, mouth, tongue, neck, arms, hands or legs, according to Health Canada. (Health Canada)

For more stories about the Cariboo and Interior, check out the CBC Kamloops Facebook page.