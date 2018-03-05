Health Canada has seized several injectable products and unauthorized prescription drugs from a Williams Lake business.
Inspectors investigated Total Health Centre after receiving a tip from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia.
They found a number of products that pose a risk to human health including unauthorized progesterone creams, thyroid capsules, high-dose vitamin D products and L-Dopa — which can be used to treat Parkinson's disease.
Though no one who works at Total Health Centre is currently licensed as medical or naturopathic doctor, some of the product that were labelled "for physician use only."
|Products
|Labelled to contain
|Source Naturals Natural Progesterone Cream (4 oz jar, 4 oz tube and 2 oz tube)
|Progesterone
|Now Solutions Natural Progesterone Cream
|Progesterone
|Life Enhancement ThyroPlex for Women
|Thyroid
|Mucuna Pruriens Mood Support 15% L-dopa
|L-Dopa
|Doctor's Best Vitamin D3 5000 IU
|Vitamin D3 (5000 IU)
|Now High Potency Vitamin D-3 2000 IU
|Vitamin D3 (5000 IU)
Health Canada is asking anyone who might have purchased products from Total Health Centre to examine their purchases.
"We always recommend strongly that the products will be read and followed, to verify that the products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada," said Health Canada spokesperson Maryse Durette.
People who have purchased any of the illegal products are told to stop using them and to consult a health care provider if there are concerns.
Durette says products Health Canada has authorized for sale will have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN).
The B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons has told Health Canada it continues to investigate the case.
