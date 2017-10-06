B.C. drivers planning to use the Coquihalla Highway this weekend are being warned to expect heavy delays due to two major road and bridge construction projects underway between Hope and Merritt.

DriveBC is warning of slow downs and traffic stoppages affecting both directions of Highway 5 around the Great Bear Snowshed, 40 kilometres north of Hope.

Motorist can expect similar delays further north on the same highway at the Dry Gultch Bridge, 63 kilometres south of Merritt.

The province is asking drivers to obey construction speed zones and follow all traffic control signs to keep conditions safe for everyone.

Winter driving rules requiring snow tires or chains for vehicles driving in B.C.'s high mountain passes, including the Coquihalla, are also in effect.