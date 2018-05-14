Head-on crash kills Richmond B.C., woman in Blaine, Wash.

A Richmond B.C. woman has been killed in a head-on collision with a semi-truck in Blaine, Wash., near the U.S. border.

State Troopers said a Honda Accord heading north on Washington State route highwaySR-543 crossed into oncoming traffic Sunday night, hitting the semi.

56-year-old Tupou Dyck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident has not been released.

State Trooper Heather Axtman said witnesses described to her how the truck driver tried to avoid hitting the car.

"The [car] actually drove right over the centre line. The semi truck attempted to avoid [the car] and veered to the right hand side of the road but was unable to avoid the crash."

The 51-year-old driver of the semi-truck from Surrey B.C., was not injured.