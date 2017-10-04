RCMP are investigating a head-on crash that killed three people and critically injured two others near Grand Forks on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 3, nine kilometres west of Grand Forks.

Police say a 2012 red Hyundai Tucson with three people inside was heading west when it hit a 1996 Ford pickup truck and the two people in it.

The female driver and passenger of the SUV, both 37, were killed, along with the 40-year-old male driver of the pickup truck.

The other two were airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Return flight home after a tragic day on the highways of the B.C. Interior. #medevac #nightflight @Gustopher77 @BCAirAmbulance @BC_EHS pic.twitter.com/CvD7I0Ns1l — @MedicInTheAir

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said this comes on the heels of a recent crash in the same area.

"Within the last month, we did have another fatal collision which is still under investigation with similar circumstances where someone did cross the center line ," said Cpl. Moskaluk.

The people in the SUV were from Castlegar, while those in the truck were from Genelle, near Trail, B.C.

RCMP and the B.C Coroner's Service are investigating.