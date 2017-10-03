Jordan McIldoon, the 23-year-old from Maple Ridge who died during Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, is being remembered by his family as, "a compassionate young man who lived a life full of adventures."

In a public letter, his parents Alan and Angela McIldoon remember Jordan, who was their only son, as a person who sought thrills at every turn.

"From finding him perched on the roof of the barn at age two or having him leap into the deep end of the lake before he could swim, he was always on the go," they wrote.

Jordan McIldoon of Maple Ridge, B.C. He would have turned 24 later this week. (Family photo)

'He was in his glory'

McIldoon was born on the family acreage in Maple Ridge, and soon developed a keen love of the outdoors.

As he grew older, he developed a passion for snowboarding and biking. His parents describe him as a talented BMX rider, mountain biker, and hockey player.

"When on his bike, Jordan could often be seen upside down doing a flip or roaring down a bike park with a cheeky tail whip — he was in his glory."

He spent summers at the family cabin at Missezula Lake, where he devoted hours to wakeboarding, snowmobiling and spending time with family and friends.

McIldoon was just a month shy of finishing a heavy duty mechanic apprenticeship with Jacob Brothers Construction.

"He was so proud that he was almost done and he loved his company," wrote his parents.

"Jordan was at his happiest while at our beloved cabin at Missezula Lake," wrote his family. "There he spent countless hours riding dirt bikes, wakeboarding, snowmobiling and hanging with his friends from the community who were like his family." (Family photo )

'His was a life well lived'

McIldoon is also described as a lover of NASCAR and country music, who was rarely seen out of his cowboy boots.

He had travelled to Las Vegas with his girlfriend, Amber, to enjoy country music at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. The pair had planned to return to B.C. on Monday, the day after the concert.

"His was a life well lived. He was our only child and no words can describe our pain in losing him." - Alan and Angela McIIdoon on the death of their son Jordan.

Photos of the pair on social media — and an outpouring of comments from friends — paint a portrait of two young people in love, just beginning to start their lives together.

"Jordan was a family man and was living on our property with his adored girlfriend Amber and, of course, his beloved Nana who he loved deeply and always wanted to protect," the family statement reads.

In their letter the McIIdoon's thank those who were with Jordan after he was shot.

"From the people who stayed with Jordan that night and held his hand, to the first responders who had to rush in to an unimaginable scene, we would like to thank everyone for their incredible love and support."

