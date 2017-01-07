The owner of the McDonald's in Fort St. John, B.C. has now realized his dream of building the franchise's largest indoor playground in Canada.

"Go big or go home," laughed Brian Boresky who started on the project over a year ago.

"I wanna bring some excitement for the kids."

Boresky said he first got the idea for the new playground after seeing new designs at an expo in Orlando. From there, he teamed up with Trevor Zahara of Peak Playground Environments, an Edmonton-based playground construction company.

The new playground has a designated toddler area that is as big as some other playgrounds, according to the designer. (Trevor Zahara)

"[Boresky] pushed us way beyond anything that we've ever done," said Zahara. "When we first designed it, it had two slides and he said, 'no, we need three.'"

"So we designed and redesigned and redesigned some more and redesigned and reconfigured."

Zahara said previous contracts he's had with McDonald's have only taken four weeks to design, while this project took four months, plus more time for construction work.

"He really wanted to provide a 'wow' for his community," Zahara said.

The finished project is just under 950 square feet and nearly three storeys tall.

Boresy said that since Fort St. John has long winters and limited options for indoor activities, he expects his restaurant to become a popular destination.

"It's a business decision, too."

Not-for-profit indoor playground still needed: advocate

The North Peace Family Superpark Society is fundraising to build an accessible indoor playspace in Fort St. John. (North Peace Family Super Park)

Jaandi Roemer agrees that an indoor playground is needed in Fort St. John, but isn't sure McDonald's will fill that need.

Roemer is the president of the North Peace Family Superpark, a non-profit society aimed at building an accessible indoor playground in the northeast B.C. city.

The society's vision is to create an accessible, multi-use park for families and kids to use in the winter months.

"Our community is growing so quickly," she said. "Other communities ... have more than one functional indoor playground. So I don't really see it [McDonald's] as competition."

She said while her kids enjoy the McDonald's playground, she wants something more usable for younger children or those with special needs.

She also wants a facility that is accessible without having to purchase anything.

"I still believe that a multifunctional facility would be great for our community." ​

