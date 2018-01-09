Actor Donnelly Rhodes is being remembered for his work ethic, generosity and genuine sense of humour after he died at the age of 80 on Monday, following a battle with cancer.

According to information provided by talent agency Northern Exposure, Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

"He never phoned it in," said fellow actor John Cassini who worked alongside Rhodes on the set of Da Vinci's Inquest portraying Const. Dino Rosario. "To watch someone engage in the work after being in it for so long, it's inspiring to watch."

A 'solid, older gentleman'

The Winnipeg-born actor was best known for his roles in Da Vinci's Inquest, Battlestar Galactica and Danger Bay, as well as Golden Girls and a number of television hits that graced the airwaves during a long acting career that began in the 1960s.

In that time, according to his peers, Rhodes was a valuable mentor who led by example and always came prepared for his roles.

One young actor who benefited from Rhodes' mentorship tendencies was fellow Battlestar Galactica star Nicki Clyne who played crewman specialist Cally Henderson Tyrol.

She spoke fondly of the time she spent on set with the late actor, saying he was "a joy to work with."

oh man, so saddened by the news of donnelly rhodes' passing. he was a joy to work with. our characters didn't always see eye to eye, but he was a lovely, talented and caring soul. he will be missed. #bsgfamily pic.twitter.com/J14QTSZtfE — @nickiclyne

Ian Tracey worked with Rhodes on Da Vinci's Inquest for about a decade. He was planning on visiting his friend Tuesday, but Rhodes died before the planned visit.

The two hadn't seen each other for about a year, but Tracey recalled fond memories of spending time on the beach with Rhodes and his children.

"The big thing about Donnelly is what a family man he was and how much he loved the people around him," said Tracey.



"I learned a lot off that man in the decade that we worked together. He has, he had, an old-school work ethic that is unmatched these days ... I think we'll just be missing one of the great solid, older gentlemen of this town."

Just heard that Donnelly Rhodes, Galactica’s own Doc Cottle, has passed away. Very sad. He was a lovely man and I so enjoyed writing for him. Admired his work ever since “Soap”. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/QBhTUKeAfW — @RonDMoore

'He could do anything'

Remembering Rhodes is naturally accompanied by recalling all the times he made people laugh, according to Tracey and Chris Haddock, a writer and producer, known for Da Vinci's Inquest, Intelligence and The Romeo Section, all shows that Rhodes worked on.

Haddock too had been planning on visiting Rhodes on Tuesday, but missed the chance to say goodbye to his old friend.

"We've been spending the last night and this morning walking and talking about him. Everybody is just remembering him with a great deal of love and warmth, just remembering having lots of laughs and the kind of guy he was. He was a very, very generous man," said Haddock.

Haddock recalled how grateful Rhodes was to be an actor, his third career following his time with Parks Canada and as an aircraft mechanic in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

"He became such a solid performer. He could do comedy, he could do anything … You looked around and you'd say 'There's a veteran. We'll be OK.'"

Tributes continue to pour in from across the world, including from a number of British Columbian actors.

His ability to tell a story & make you laugh was only matched by his ability to light & smoke a dart in literally any weather conditions. The man was a beauty in every sense of the word. — @theaarondouglas



