City crews began cutting down trees behind temporary fencing in Surrey's Hawthorne Park Tuesday to make way for a new road.

But on the other side of the fence, a hastily organized group of protesters held signs and asked motorists to honk in support as they kept up their fight to stop the work.

"Less than 30 minutes," Save Hawthorn Park organizer Steven Pettigrew said of how long it took to get the several dozen protesters to the scene.

The city wants to build a two-lane road through the park and despite city crews hacking up trees with chainsaws, Pettigrew and Save Hawthorn Park still have faint hope the project can be stopped.

"Even though it's 11:59:59, we still haven't given up," he said. "What they're doing is morally wrong."

"They say they're here to serve the city, but the city does not want this. They really, really need to listen to the people."

A worker uses a chainsaw to cut down a tree in Hawthorne Park Tuesday. (Denis Dossman/CBC)

The city says the road, a realignment of 105 Avenue, is needed to connect Whalley to Guildford and to make way for a light rail line.

A staff report tabled in late 2017 acknowledged the project "may be perceived negatively by some residents," but noted it also would result in a net two-hectare increase in the size of the 22-hectare park; $3 million for additional amenities, including new walking paths and wildlife crossings; and increase the number of trees in the park by 200.

Still, that has not quelled the concerns of residents like Pettigrew, who says he will continue to speak out about the project.

"Even when all the trees are gone, if they're gone... then we still haven't lost," he said. "We can use this as an example in the future: to encourage people that they need to stand up for their rights or this can happen to you."

Council unanimously approved the project in November. Its completion is expected in 2019 or 2020.

Candles and flowers left at #Hawthornepark tonight after a day of protests over trees being cleared for a corridor road in #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/mmrqR9RpGE — @Meerakati

With files from Jesse Johnston and Meera Bains