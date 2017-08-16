In the wake of a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last weekend, Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson has condemned a far-right rally planned for Saturday at City Hall.

"People have the right to demonstrate, but hatred and racism have no place in this city," he said.

According to the event's Facebook page, which has since been removed, the rally organizers are protesting Islam and the Canadian government's immigration policies.

A counter-protest has since been organized, with over one thousand people on Facebook indicating they will be attending.

"I think it's really important that people speak out at every opportunity against racism and hatred. I know there will be a vigorous turnout of people protesting the white supremacists rally, whatever that turns out to be," Robertson said.

"Obviously, Vancouver has a troubled history with racism and discrimination. That's part of our history. We're very focused on being a city of reconciliation and zero tolerance of hatred and racism and discrimination."

Robertson said the city cannot shut the rally down, but that staff are working with the Vancouver Police Department and City Hall Security to ensure the events remain peaceful.

"That's the bottom line here. We need to be sure that we're walking the talk and keeping the peace."