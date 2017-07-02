Firefighters in B.C. are working to contain an out-of-control, human-caused forest fire near Harrison Lake that tripled in size overnight.

The fire was first reported Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening it was 20 hectares in size, and had grown to 60 hectares by Sunday morning.

B.C. Wildfire Services issued a notice-to-leave order for the area Sunday afternoon to clear out any people who may be there. The order does not affect any residences or businesses.

Marg Drysdale, a fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre, said a cold air inversion over the fire Sunday morning is holding much of the smoke from the fire low down in the valley.

"We've got a lot of low-lying cloud and smoke in the vicinity of the fire," Drysdale said. "We expect that will lift around noon, so people in the area should expect to see more smoke generated after approximately noon today."

The fire is about 30 kilometres north of Harrison Hot Springs, near the mouth of Big Silver Creek on the east side of Harrison Lake. Harrison Hot Springs is in the Fraser Valley, east of Vancouver.

Drysdale said 43 firefighters are already working on the fire, with 20 more en route from around the province. Five helicopters are involved in the effort, with air tanker support as required.

Though the fire is still listed as out of control, Drysdale said no people or property are at any immediate risk.