After 11 years of making and selling wine, the owners of Kamloops' first winery are ready to take a break from running a business to spend more time with their family.

Ed and Vicki Collett, the owners of Harper's Trail, have put the winery and vineyard on the market.

"We brought the vineyard to fruition, we've introduced it to the valley and the wine industry," Ed said.

"We just think it's time to give someone else the opportunity to maybe look at our vision and our dreams and take it to the next level."

Ed and Vicki Collett are ready to sell their wine business so they can spend more time with family. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

Harper's Trail opened its doors to the public in 2013, and has since won several awards, locally and internationally, for its wine, and for the business.

"What a feeling to think that you've really done it," Ed said.

Harper's Trail has been making wine using grapes from their property in Kamloops, B.C. for 11 years. (Harper's Trail)

Though there was concern that vines may freeze during cold winter months in B.C.'s Interior, the Colletts and their staff managed to continue to create wine using their local grapes, which Ed said often surprised customers.

Alongside the South Thompson River in Kamloops are 44.5 ha of agricultural land and vineyards, plus a tasting room and everything a person needs to operate a winery. Though no price is listed on the realtors' website, Vicki confirmed it is a multi-million dollar listing.

Whoever buys the property can expect the Colletts to keep a close eye on the operations — the couple lives near the vineyard and plans to watch things develop.

Harper's Trail was the first winery to open in Kamloops, B.C. (Harper's Trail)

Vicki said there's been some interest in the property over the past year, but once the sale of the winery became public knowledge, interest in buying and running the business has become much stronger.

"You would definitely need the passion, the vision, whether it's our vision or your own vision," Vicki said.

"It's been a tremendous amount of work."