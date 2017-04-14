A Vancouver Island investment adviser who seemingly vanished in 2015 has turned himself in to police.

Harold Backer disappeared after he told his wife he was going for a bike ride on Nov. 3, 2015.

His disappearance sparked a frantic search on Vancouver Island and in Washington state after video footage showed a cyclist fitting his description getting off the Coho ferry in Port Angeles, Wash.

But the search took on a different tone when investment clients, who in some cases were also close family friends, received letters from Backer that explained he had lost their investments.

On Friday, police in Victoria, B.C. said Backer had turned himself in and was being held in custody.

He is now facing two counts of fraud over $5,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Former Olympic rower Harold Backer told family he was going for a bike ride but did not return. (Victoria Police Department)

In a written statement, Victoria police said financial crime investigators started looking into the My Financial Backer Corporation and Backer himself shortly after the adviser's disappearance.

Backer, 53, was an Olympic rower before he went into finance.