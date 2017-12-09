TransLink plans to change the provider that operates its HandyDART services for the disabled, but the Metro Vancouver transit authority won't be taking control of the operation.

First Canada has been chosen to be the new service provider, replacing MVT Canadian Bus Inc., which has been in charge of dispatch, reservations and trip delivery since TransLink contracted out these services in 2009.

The company submitted the lowest bid by a "fairly significant" amount, according to TransLink, but CEO Kevin Desmond says that won't mean a reduction in quality.

"They sharpened their pencils. I have every confidence that they can provide a very effective service, we can save some money, and I hope we can return those savings to improve our overall packages of services for people with disabilities."

The change will affect approximately 600 MVT employees, but TransLink said First Canada will give preferential hiring to those workers.

"I have every expectation that the overwhelming majority of employees will be offered jobs. They do a great job," Desmond said, but cautioned that there could be small issues when the changeover happens in July 2018.

"The transition period can be tricky, [but] I've spoken to executives at First Canada [and MVT] and both have assured me they will work very closely together, and with the union...to make for a very smooth transition."

'The bottom line is profit'

TransLink's decision disappointed the HandyDART Riders Alliance, a group the lobbies for better transit service for passengers with mobility issues.

The group wanted TransLink to take over operations. It also wanted contracting out to end, saying such a move would improve service.

"It makes me very upset this is happening," said Co-Chair Beth McKellar. "They don't give a diddily ding dong about us. Whatever's the cheapest way, package them in and pass them out."

"Any contractor that does it for profit, the bottom line is profit."

Desmond defended the decision to keep the service private.

"I think [the alliance] had grown over the years to see MVT as the face of HandyDART, and that's where we made a mistake. We had a much too arms-length relationship with our HandyDART customers."

He said the new contract with First Canada, which operates HandyDART services for BC Transit in Victoria and the Okanagan, includes performance guarantees — though he declined to directly criticize MVT.

"The incumbent operator has done a good job, they've been very responsive since I've been here. It's more what we're doing to hold the vendor accountable with a better and stronger contract going forward."

The decision is subject to approval by the TransLink board of directors at its meeting Dec. 14.