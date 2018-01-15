Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver to be replaced

The provincial government has committed $62.3 million dollars to replace North Vancouver's Handsworth Secondary with a brand new school by September 2021.

The 58-year-old school will be entirely replaced with a brand new building that will have the capacity for 1,400 students — 200 more spaces than the current facility.

Handsworth Secondary and Mountainside Secondary had been slated for seismic upgrades for years, according to North Vancouver Board of Education chair Christie Sacré.

"Our board has worked very hard with the ministry over the last few years to have our schools seismically upgraded, and after Handsworth, we have only one building left with seismic needs," said Sacré in a statement.

"We are excited to be providing students with a new building that provides the 21st-century learning environment, which is seismically sound and will include environmentally sustainable features."

The new Handsworth Secondary school will be built on the west side of the property and the old school will be demolished and replaced with a grass field, according to a government news release.