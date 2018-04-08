Halibut season is in full-swing in Vancouver.

Jenice Yu, owner of Fresh Ideas Start Here (or FISH) says true foodies can get the most out of the season by using every part of the fish.

For instance, halibut fillets are the most familiar preparation of the fish. But Yu suggests searing the thick, meaty and boneless fillets with turmeric curry for a variation in flavour.

She says the best way to cook it is to pan fry it in hot oil for just a few minutes on each side.

Seared boneless halibut fillet with turmeric curry. (CBC)

Because halibut keeps its shape and doesn't fall apart, Yu says halibut steaks are great for great for grilling on the barbecue.

Barbecuing halibut is easy because it holds it shape, Jenice Yu says. (CBC)

Halibut cheeks — meat from the head of the fish — have a texture like scallops, Yu said. According to Our Vancouver host Glorica Mararenko, the battered halibut cheeks prepared in studio were "gorgeous."

Halibut cheeks, which have a texture like scallops, make for excellent homemade fish and chips. (CBC)

Fish bones are also a great ingredient, Yu said, and are often used to add flavour to soup. To make chowder, Yu suggests simmering halibut bones for a few hours, then adding celery, carrots, onion, mussels, and prawns.

Jenice Yu of Fresh Ideas Start Here recommends simmering halibut bones for a few hours before adding it to soup. (CBC)

Jack Chen, chef and co-owner of Coquille Fine Seafood, shared his recipe for poached halibut with escarole and oyster beurre blanc with Our Vancouver.

Poached halibut with escarole and oyster beurre blanc

Ingredients

1 fillet of halibut (about half a kilogram)

Curing salt:

1 cup coarse sea salt

1 cup granulated sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 lime

Zest of 1 orange

Combine all ingredients, and let it sit at room temperature for at least 24 hours.

Poaching liquid:

2 L fish stock (any flavour)

1 cup butter

1 sprig tarragon

3 bay leaves

1 lemon peel

Pinch salt

Combine and set aside for later use.

Oyster beurre blanc:

2 cups butter (dice into 1 cm cubes)

1 cup white wine

2 cups heavy cream

3 shallots, thinly sliced

1 bay leaf

¼ cup lemon juice

1 cup oysters, chopped

Pinch salt

Parsley

Chives

Chervil

Tarragon

Reduce white wine with shallots and bay leaf until you have a syrup-like liquid. Add cream and reduce down to about ½ cup. Slowly add cubes of butter into cream mixture on very low heat. Whisk until emulsified. Continue whisking while adding a few cubes of butter at a time. Once butter is fully emulsified, season with salt, lemon juice and chopped oysters. Finish sauce with a mixture of finely chopped parsley, chives, chervil and tarragon.

Escarole:

Wash escarole thoroughly and grill on barbecue until wilted and slightly charred. Dress with lemon vinaigrette (1 cup extra virgin olive oil with 1/3 cup lemon juice) and sea salt.

Directions

Lightly cure fish with curing salt for about 30 minutes. Wash thoroughly and dry.

Add poaching liquid with aromatics to a pan and bring to about 55 C to 60 C and hold at this temperature.

Add halibut to poaching liquid and poach for approximately 7 to 10 minutes depending on thickness of fish.

Once fish is poached, carefully remove it from the liquid.

Season with salt and lemon juice.

Add dressed escarole to top of halibut.

Cover fish and escarole thoroughly with oyster beurre blanc sauce.

(Coquille Fine Seafood finishes the dish with a pinch of dried lemon verbena for an extra floral element.)