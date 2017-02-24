Vancouver Police hope a pair of long, blond hair extensions, which they recovered near the scene of a mysterious, disturbing assault on a woman last week will help them locate her.

Witnesses told police they heard a woman screaming and saw her lying on the ground early last Friday, on West 10th Avenue near Alder Street, Vancouver police said in a statement.

A man, who was seen hitting the woman, then pulled her into a car, witnesses said.

Police were called, but the vehicle sped off before officers arrived. The vehicle is believed to be a silver BMW M3.

Police searched the area but did not find the car or the occupants. They don't know the identities of either the victim or the suspect.

#VPD needs your help to ID a woman who was assaulted at 2 am Feb 17 https://t.co/eaZbxXCmlS. Suspect vehicle may be silver BMW M3. Please RT pic.twitter.com/JxqAwppyXB — @VancouverPD

Investigators have released photographs of the blond hair extensions recovered from the lane and images of the suspect's vehicle in the hopes that someone recognizes the woman.

"We're asking her, or anyone who thinks they may know who she is, to contact us," said Const. Jason Doucette in a statement.

"The most important thing is that we need to ensure that she is OK."

The victim is described as a white woman in her early 20s with a slender build and long, straight, platinum blond hair with bangs. She was wearing a neutral-coloured top and a black skirt.

The suspect is described as a well-dressed white man in his 30s with an athletic build. He was clean-shaven with dark hair and was wearing a long black trench coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 604-717-0603 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.