Hailey Grace Smith has spent her last two Sundays selling Kool-Aid at a booth in front of her home in Surrey.

The six-year-old is trying to raise enough money to buy a van that can be outfitted with a lift for her power wheelchair.

"She made $78," her mother, Bobbie Jo Toews said with a laugh.

"She's a little short."

Hailey has a severe case of sacral agenesis, which is a congenital disorder that affects the development of the lower spine. She was born without her tailbone, L4 and L5 vertebrae and she has club feet.

She had been using canes to walk but she tires easily, so her family was thrilled when the Red Cross recently donated a power wheelchair.

The problem is Toews' van is outdated and doesn't meet the specifications required to be outfitted with a lift.

Plus, the transmission blew recently and the repair bill is more costly than the van itself.

"Trying to keep everything up for Hailey and getting her to appointments on time hasn't been going very well," Toews said.

"The van has left us stranded a couple of times."

Toews says Hailey has medical appointments and participates in several therapy programs in Vancouver and Chilliwack.

She hopes her family can either raise enough money to buy a new van or find someone with a used model who isn't using it anymore.

"She is the best spirited kid there possibly is," Toews said.

"She doesn't know the extent [of her condition] yet. She's an amazing little girl."