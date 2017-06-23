Friends, family, politicians and environmentalists across B.C. are mourning the death of Gwen Barlee.

Saddened beyond words to hear of the passing of environmental activist and strategic leader @GwenBarlee - too young too soon @wildernews 🌿 — @ione_smith

The 54-year-old died Thursday, a year after she was diagnosed with cancer.

"She was one of the most compassionate people you'd ever meet when it came to wildlife," said her colleague Joe Foy with the Wilderness Committee.

Sad to hear of the passing of Gwen Barlee of the Wilderness Committee. When it comes to protecting BC wilderness, she was a true champion. — @nbennett_biv

Barlee joined the the organization, which works to preserve wilderness, protect wildlife, defend parks and the climate, in 2001.

She began work as a campaigner to establish a national species at risk act.

"And Gwen answered that call, and so we watched Gwen start off as a rookie campaigner and become literally this force of nature," said Foy.

@GwenBarlee R.I.P. We will mourn our loss of your considerable contribution. And then we will pick up the torch and carry on in your memory💚 — @BonnieNorthGP

Barlee also worked to defend B.C. waterways from being turned into private power projects, pushed for provincial species at risk legislation, along with the development of a new national park in the South Okanagan.

Foy says she became an expert in using provincial and federal access-to-information laws to uncover documentation, which could be used with campaigns or for media stories.

She was born and raised in the Southern Interior and is the daughter of former B.C. NDP cabinet minister Bill Barlee.

So sad to hear about the loss of Gwen Barlee. She was a tireless champion for the environment and I was honoured to be her friend. — @jjhorgan

"People like Gwen are a real gem," said Foy

"They are produced here. They stand up for here, and we should treasure them, because they make this place what it is: Very beautiful, full of nature and full of people who enjoy that nature and stand up for it."