A man has been taken to hospital with an apparent gunshot wound after the Vancouver Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on Vancouver's West Side.

According to VPD spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette, officers found the victim on Marguerite Street near West 49th Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. PT Thursday.

It is too early to tell at this stage of the investigation if another party was involved or if the wound was self-inflicted, said Doucette.

The victim was taken to hospital and his condition is unknown.

VPD have yet to determine if the public is at risk, according to Doucette.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area and might have information to contact the VPD at 604-717-3321.