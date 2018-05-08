Skip to Main Content
Gun show: CBSA unveils large weapons seizure made at Pacific Hwy crossing

Canadian Scott Osborne facing 27 smuggling and gun charges after 19 handguns and 32 over-capacity magazines discovered hidden behind vehicle panelling.

CBSA displays the guns and magazines seized on March 23. (Denis Dossmann/CBC)

Border guards at the Pacific Highway crossing had a sense there might be something fishy about a Canadian man who was trying to cross from the U.S. into Canada in late March.

After sending the van to a secondary search and calling in a detector dog, their hunch proved right when 19 handguns and 32 over-capacity magazines were discovered hidden behind panelling. 

Phoenix, the CBSA detector dog, helped agents find the hidden guns. (Denis Dossmann/CBC)

The driver, Scott MacCallum Osborne, has been charged with 27 counts of smuggling, illegal importation and possession of firearms.

The Canadian Border Services Agency put the weapons on display at a news conference announcing the bust. 

The agency could not say the value of the guns, where the intended destination was or if Osborne's passport has been seized.

Osborne, who had been living in the U.S., has been freed on bail after posting a $50,000 surety.

With files from Belle Puri and Yvette Brend

