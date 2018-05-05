Rising water prompts evacuations of 15 properties near Merritt, B.C.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District has issued evacuation orders to residents on 15 properties outside of Merritt, B.C. due to rising water.

Fourteen of the properties are located in the Guichon Creek mobile home park located at 311 Merritt Spences Bridge Hwy 8.

The other property included on the order is at 308 Merritt Spences Bridge Hwy 8.

People living near Guichon Creek outside of Merritt, B.C. were ordered to leave their properties on Saturday, May 5, 2018 due to rising waters. (Thompson Nicola Regional District)

Residents are advised to leave immediately and shut shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Evacuees who require support services for food or accommodation are asked to go to a reception centre set up at 1721 Coldwater Ave. in Merritt.

Meanwhile, residents in other parts of the province's Southern Interior are placing sandbags around their properties to protect against flood waters as they face evacuation alerts.