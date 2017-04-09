The seed of a life story can take decades to grow into a flower that you're ready to share with the world.

In her book, Growing Home: The Legacy of Kootenay Elders, Nelson, B.C. author Lee Reid gathered the life stories of many seniors.

"I felt very scared about the aging process and I wanted to explore and discover how people age creatively, especially in our rural neck of the woods," said Reid, 71, speaking on North by Northwest.

Growing Home is an illustrated look at senior gardeners, full of cooking recipes, gardening advice and stories from older British Columbians.

Wanting to overcome a fear of old age, Reid began collecting stories from elders throughout southeastern British Columbia. She said she knocked on doors in several communities to ask seniors questions about aging, their lifestyles and how to find ways to honour their past experiences.

After hearing their stories, Reid said she noticed an underlying connection among all these people — their love of things that grow.

Fragility of age

"They felt a connection with life through their land, and if they didn't have land, it was by going into nature."

Author Lee Reid says the stories she gathered for her book gave her a new appreciation for Kootenay elders. (Lee Reid)

Reid said the seniors she spoke to were strong and independent. And when she asked them about the fragility of old age, they showed vulnerability in their answers.

"It was cathartic," said Reid. "People dared to share the secrets of their lives. For many reasons, these stories had been kept under wraps until I knocked and asked 'would you be willing to talk to me?' "

She said the subjects of her interviews — the oldest was 95 — inspired her because, despite their limitations, they all continue to find ways to contribute to their communities.

Through her book, Reid hopes people can find another way to discover what "home" is.

After her experience compiling the stories, Reid concluded that those who are troubled should take their problems to their elders, whose wisdom and experience can help the misguided find their roots.

With files from North by Northwest