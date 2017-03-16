Crews were able to reach and rescue a group of four teenagers who got lost on a hike north of Grouse Mountain on Thursday.

North Shore Rescue search coordinator Mike Danks said the four teenagers, all between 16 and 17 years of age, were attempting to follow the Kennedy Falls trail in Lynn Valley when they became lost sometime around 2 p.m. PT.

"Lost and cold and not super-prepared," he said before the rescue operation began.

"We've got field teams in the area and are sending a helicopter in to pinpoint where they are before darkness sets in."

Danks said the teenagers were in contact via cell phone and did not report any injuries.

North Shore Rescue announced at 7 p.m. PT that they were escorting the teenagers from the area.