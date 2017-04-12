Grouse Mountain — one of the most iconic mountains on Vancouver's North Shore — will soon be home to a new 75-hectare regional park.

Metro Vancouver says the new park will include the popular Grouse Grind, the B.C. Mountaineering Club and a portion of the Baden-Powell trails.

Much of the area is currently owned and operated by the Greater Vancouver Water District, including the Grind.

Frieda Schade, acting director of Metro Vancouver's regional parks department, said the new park was established largely to take upkeep of the Grind off the water utility's plate.

"It was kind of just switching the management from our water services department to the regional parks division, who have broader experience and responsibilities and ability to manage public use of an area," Schade said.

Along with the popular hiking trails, the area contains mature forests and mountain streams that are home to a variety of wildlife, including black bears, cougars, barred owls, black-tailed deer and northern red-legged frogs.

The Grouse Grind is a steep 2.9-kilometre trail up the face of Grouse Mountain which has gained worldwide popularity as a challenging and scenic hike.

Schade said an official opening for the currently unnamed park will be held when Grind opens for the season, likely in early June.

With files from Cory Correia and the Canadian Press.