Students were kept inside a Delta high school Monday morning after a woman reported being groped by a stranger while she walked the school's track.

The woman told police that she was grabbed from behind at about 10:15 a.m. while strolling the grounds of Seaquam Secondary, according to Delta Police. She suffered a minor injury as a result of the assault and the suspect fled the scene.

The incident prompted police to place the school and nearby elementary schools on "code yellow," meaning that all outdoor activities were suspended and no unauthorized people were allowed inside school buildings.

"Our officers responded immediately, conducting a search for the man. A police dog was brought in to assist with the search, but unfortunately the man was not located," police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a news release.

Investigators are looking for a man described as having a medium build, wearing a dark hoodie and possibly dark pants.