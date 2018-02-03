School administrators and Vancouver police are investigating reports of groping between students at a high school dance performance Wednesday evening.

Staff at Kitsilano Secondary School received the complaint following the performance and contacted police that day.

A Vancouver School Board spokesman confirmed administrators are investigating.

The school hosted a three-day "Electric Circus Party" this week to unveil its new theatre, according a school newsletter.

One student at the dance told CBC News that at one point during the performance, dancers moved off the stage and into the audience where they were allegedly groped.

Principal Ranjit Bains emailed parents and students on Friday alerting them of the incident.

"I felt that it was important to give you some information as your son or daughter may wish to discuss the incident with you," Bains wrote.

Const. Jason Doucette said police believe only students were involved in the incident.