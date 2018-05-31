Skip to Main Content
Grizzly found with paws cut off along B.C. highway

The animal was found dead on the side of Highway 97.

WARNING: Story contains graphic images

Conservation officers are investigating after a grizzly bear was found with its paws cut off near Prince George, B.C. on Thursday.

The mutilated animal was found dead on the side of Highway 97, north of Bear Lake. 

The B.C. Conservation Officer said the bear had been shot.

The service said it's looking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the province's report line for poachers and polluters.

All four of the grizzly's paws had been cut off when it was found on the side of Highway 97. The B.C. Conservation Service said the animal had been shot. (B.C. Conservation Service)
Anyone with information about the bear is asked to call the province's RAPP line. (B.C. Conservation Service)

