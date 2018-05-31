New
Grizzly found with paws cut off along B.C. highway
The animal was found dead on the side of Highway 97.
WARNING: Story contains graphic images
Conservation officers are investigating after a grizzly bear was found with its paws cut off near Prince George, B.C. on Thursday.
The mutilated animal was found dead on the side of Highway 97, north of Bear Lake.
The B.C. Conservation Officer said the bear had been shot.
The service said it's looking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the province's report line for poachers and polluters.