A B.C. man has been ordered to pay $8,000 to a wildlife conservation foundation after killing a grizzly bear with a bow and arrow during the off-season in 2016.

The hunter shot the female bear near Powell River, B.C., during black bear hunting season in September of that year.

The B.C. Conservation Service said the bear had been relocated from the city six years earlier.

The man was also fined $1 on top of the payment to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, which funds wildlife conservation projects across the province. He's on probation for a year and must take a hunting training course.

One month after the grizzly was killed, a family of four bears was killed and dumped on a logging road in northern B.C.

The animals were found near the community of Granisle, northwest of Prince George.

B.C. grizzly bear expert Lana Ciareniello warned that losing female grizzlies has consequences.

"They are very, very slow reproducing, especially as you get into the Interior of the province and off the salmon streams," she said.

"We do not want to be losing or killing adult females."