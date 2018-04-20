Police seeking Grindr fraudster accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Metro Vancouver men

West Vancouver police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect accused of defrauding men he met on a dating app.

Christian Michael Lee Richardson, 39, is accused of using fake cheques to steal more than $3,000 from two Metro Vancouver men late last year.

Police said he connected with at least two victims on the Grindr app. The men came forward to investigators separately in October.

Police say they were allegedly encouraged to set up new bank accounts and cash cheques Richardson gave them. He's accused of asking them to share that cash with him, or use the money to buy him things.

Victims later realized the cheques were fake, saying they lost more than $3,000.

Richardson has now been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of uttering a forged document.

Police said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone who thinks they were targeted is asked to call their local police.

Anyone with information that could help police find Richardson, who is currently of no fixed address, is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 and ask for Det. Const. Sandra Rijken.