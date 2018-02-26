Greyhound Canada customers are still able to buy tickets for trips in northern British Columbia beyond the date the company plans to stop serving the region.

Last week, the province's Passenger Transportation Board gave the company permission to stop serving seven routes in the province, primarily in northern B.C. and Vancouver Island.

The board said the company will be allowed to stop serving customers on those routes as of June 1, and Greyhound Canada has said it intends to discontinue service that day.

However, as of Monday, passengers using the company's website were still able to buy tickets into the summer on the soon-to-be-discontinued routes.

A spokesperson for the company said the website is in the process of being updated and that anyone who has purchased a ticket along one of the affected routes past June 1 will be contacted to receive a full refund.