RCMP have confirmed that one person is dead and at least seven others have been sent to hospital after a Greyhound bus crashed in B.C.'s Cariboo region.

The incident happened on Highway 97 just south of Kersley — about 30 kilometres south of Quesnel — just after 5 p.m. PT.

Altogether, four vehicles travelling north were involved, including the charter bus, a passenger car, a pick-up truck and a tractor pulling a piece of farm equipment.

Highway 97 GreyHound Bus collision with tractor and car with 1 confirmed fatality as much as I found out on scene. pic.twitter.com/QiScRs8ZUQ — @RWesley420Eh

The Provincial Health Services Authority said two of the people taken to hospital are in critical condition while five others are stable.

In a statement, RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the cause of the crash hasn't been determined. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Cariboo Traffic Services, North District Traffic Services and a collision reconstructionist from Williams Lake are all on scene.

Saunderson said the highway is closed in both directions and won't reopen for a few hours.