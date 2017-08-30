Greyhound Canada has filed an application to end all its bus runs in northern British Columbia, including on the so-called "Highway of Tears," as well as between Victoria and Nanaimo.

In an application filed with the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board Aug. 10, the company blames ride-sharing companies, expanded public transit options and a decline in the number of people living in rural locations for a drop in ridership.

"Despite a long-standing series of corrective measures and discussions with regulatory officials, the reality is that we can no longer operate the unsustainable routes, and we are proposing changes that will make other B.C. routes more viable," Stuart Kendrick, senior vice-president of Greyhound Canada, said in a release.

The company says that since 2015, there has been a more than 50 per cent drop in ridership along the routes it hopes to end.

The runs Greyhound wants to cease operation are:

Victoria to Nanaimo.

Prince George to Prince Rupert.

Prince George to Valemount.

Prince George to Dawson Creek.

Dawson Creek to Whitehorse.

The company needs approval from the transportation board in order to end its runs. No changes are likely to come into effect until 2018.