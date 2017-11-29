The mayor of Port Coquitlam says 16 years in municipal government is enough.

"I've known for a while now that I wasn't going to seek re-election," said Greg Moore, who announced he wouldn't run in the 2018 municipal election on Tuesday.

Moore has been Port Coquitlam's mayor since 2008 and was a councillor for six years prior to that. Since 2011, he also has been chair of Metro Vancouver, the regional government for 21 municipalities in the Lower Mainland.

"I think it was the right time for our family and the right time for the city. I believe in term limits. Ten years seems like a nice number to leave on," he said.

Moore is the latest high-profile municipal politician to announce they won't seek re-election next year, following Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read, and Vancouver councillors Andrea Reimer and George Affleck.

While still relatively young for a politician at 46 years of age, Moore said he has no plans to seek provincial or federal office.

"I want to finish strong as mayor and chair and support whoever's coming next, so they can be as successful as well," he said.

"There's nothing I've enjoyed more than stepping up ... and giving back and trying to make our community a better place."