B.C.'s Nancy Greene Raine has a new achievement to write home about — she's featured on a Canada Post stamp.

Earlier this week Canada Post unveiled its Canadian Women in Winter Sports stamp collection, featuring six Olympic greats from the past 60 years.

"It's really an honour," Greene Raine said. "I was pretty excited."

The former Olympic skier and current Canadian senator said she knew about the stamp well before it was unveiled, but had to keep it under wraps while an artist created the images.

"I think they're beautiful stamps," she said.

The image on Greene Raine's stamp depicts her gold-medal win for giant slalom at the 1968 Winter Olympics in France.

"You remember it, deep inside the emotions, and the feeling, but most of all I think you remember the tremendous satisfaction of reaching the goal you'd set many years before," she told CBC's Doug Herbert.

Canada Post celebrates Canadian Women in Winter Sports: Six barrier-breaking role models honoured in special five-stamp issue. Learn more: https://t.co/cqyDpuVBFg ⛸ ⛷ 🎿 🏒 pic.twitter.com/5NAc6QzHo0 — @canadapostcorp

Also featured in the Canadian Women in Winter Sports stamp collection are speed skater Clara Hughes, hockey player Danielle Goyette, cross-country skiers Sharon and Shirley Firth and British Columbian wheelchair curler Sonja Gaudet.

Greene Raine, who now resides at Sun Peaks, B.C., said she feels very connected to the other athletes included in the series.

"You know what you've done, how hard it is to get to the top and you know what it's like to get that feeling of winning," she said.

"There's a bond."

Nancy Greene Raine holds up her gold and silver ski medals from the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France in this photo from 1999. (Chuck Stoody/Canadian Press)

With files from Daybreak Kamloops

For more stories from Kamloops and the surrounding area, follow CBC Kamloops on Facebook and Twitter, and tune in to Daybreak Kamloops weekday mornings, 6-8:30 a.m. PT.