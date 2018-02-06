Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced an immediate boycott on all imports of wines from British Columbia Tuesday in what is becoming a growing inter-provincial spat over the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

The dramatic move inspired equally dramatic reactions from users on social media, where reaction varied from "petty" and "embarrassing" to "heroic."

I'm not sure why they chose to boycott BC wine - Albertans love to drink, and you're going into an election. Moreso it's a small industry, not very much economic leverage there. Maybe the hope is that this will get Trudeau to take meaningful action? #Abpoli #BCpoli #CDNpoli — @braedon_rolls

This is beyond childish. B.C wine has gotten me through 3 years living in Alberta.. https://t.co/FxXA4lfL88 — @JoeAKelly

Some commentators said the boycott would simply mean more wine for British Columbians.

Others wondered whether the so-called trade war would escalate further, questioning whether B.C. would retaliate:

Wonder if BC will start boycotting Alberta Beef? #bcpoli #ableg https://t.co/geqnykPMq6 — @pqpolitics

Or whether Alberta would add to the ban:

I’m not suggesting we start a #BCBoycott ...I am #justsaying I am going to buy a lot more Alberta #CraftBeer & non-BC wine until further notice. Carry on. #ableg #cdnpoli #ultravires #bcndp — @robertwalker4

On Facebook, user Veronica Start summed it up dryly with the following remark: "And then, on Feb. 6, 2018, the Civil War of Canada began with a whine."