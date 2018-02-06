Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced an immediate boycott on all imports of wines from British Columbia Tuesday in what is becoming a growing inter-provincial spat over the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline. 

The dramatic move inspired equally dramatic reactions from users on social media, where reaction varied from "petty" and "embarrassing" to "heroic."

Some commentators said the boycott would simply mean more wine for British Columbians.

Others wondered whether the so-called trade war would escalate further, questioning whether B.C. would retaliate:

Or whether Alberta would add to the ban:

On Facebook, user Veronica Start summed it up dryly with the following remark:  "And then, on Feb. 6, 2018, the Civil War of Canada began with a whine."