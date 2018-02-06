Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced an immediate boycott on all imports of wines from British Columbia Tuesday in what is becoming a growing inter-provincial spat over the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.
The dramatic move inspired equally dramatic reactions from users on social media, where reaction varied from "petty" and "embarrassing" to "heroic."
I'm not sure why they chose to boycott BC wine - Albertans love to drink, and you're going into an election. Moreso it's a small industry, not very much economic leverage there. Maybe the hope is that this will get Trudeau to take meaningful action? #Abpoli #BCpoli #CDNpoli—
@braedon_rolls
This is beyond childish. B.C wine has gotten me through 3 years living in Alberta.. https://t.co/FxXA4lfL88—
@JoeAKelly
Some commentators said the boycott would simply mean more wine for British Columbians.
Meanwhile in BC.... #abpoli #bcpoli #bcwineboycott pic.twitter.com/VmmGLyJ6Kh—
@CoryNassCarr
Others wondered whether the so-called trade war would escalate further, questioning whether B.C. would retaliate:
Wonder if BC will start boycotting Alberta Beef? #bcpoli #ableg https://t.co/geqnykPMq6—
@pqpolitics
Or whether Alberta would add to the ban:
I’m not suggesting we start a #BCBoycott ...I am #justsaying I am going to buy a lot more Alberta #CraftBeer & non-BC wine until further notice. Carry on. #ableg #cdnpoli #ultravires #bcndp—
@robertwalker4
On Facebook, user Veronica Start summed it up dryly with the following remark: "And then, on Feb. 6, 2018, the Civil War of Canada began with a whine."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.