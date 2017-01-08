Vancouver police are investigating two stabbings that sent two men to hospital early Sunday morning.

The attacks both happened around 3 a.m. PT near the 1000 block of Granville Street.

Police say one of the victims was an elderly man who was stabbed in the back, and the second victim was a younger man who was involved in a fight further south on Granville Street, closer to Davie Street.

VPD officers examine the scene on Granville Street. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A Vancouver police officer on scene said two men were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

However, they say they are more concerned for the elderly man, who they say has mobility issues.

The attack prompted the closure of Granville Street to cars and pedestrians for a number of hours Sunday morning, between Helmcken Street and Nelson Street.

Police say they will be investigating the two incidents. No suspects were arrested.