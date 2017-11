Vancouver police are investigating after two seniors were found dead inside their home on Monday.

The 77-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were living at a house near Granville Street and W. 5th Avenue. A statement said their bodies were discovered just before 5 p.m. and that the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Jason Robillard said the public isn't believed to be at risk. The B.C. Coroners Service is also involved in the investigation.