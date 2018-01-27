A nightclub worker has died after attempting to break up a fight on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver early Saturday morning, police say.

Kalwinder Thind, 23, was working at the Cabana Lounge at 1159 Granville Street when a fight broke out inside the club at approximately 2:30 a.m., police say.

Thind attempted to intervene when the fight spilled into the street and he was injured at the scene, police say. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, several people have been arrested.

Investigators are looking for any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8478.

With files from Cory Correia