Vancouver police are appealing to the public to help find an SUV they believe struck a cyclist on the Granville Bridge on Friday.

A 21-year-old was hit as he was riding northbound in the curb lane. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver did not remain at the scene, according to a police statement. The vehicle was last seen taking the Seymour exit off the bridge.

On Wednesday, Const. Jason Doucette said video evidence and witness accounts identify the SUV as a silver, newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

It was damaged in the collision and is likely missing a tail light, Doucette said.

"We think someone's going to recognize this. Now, maybe even the driver is going to realize, 'Okay, someone was injured here, I think I was a part of it, I should come forward and speak to police and provide my version of events.'"

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact investigators.