Skip to Main Content
Granville Street Bridge closed in both directions

Notifications

Granville Street Bridge closed in both directions

A police incident Friday afternoon has the Granville Street Bridge closed to traffic in both directions.

Drivers, other bridge users advised to use other routes during Friday rush hour

CBC News ·
The Granville Street Bridge is closed Friday afternoon. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A police incident Friday afternoon has closed the Granville Street Bridge to traffic in both directions.

The Vancouver Police Department tweeted the news at 4 p.m. PT and advised drivers and other bridge users to find another route.

TransLink announced its buses that normally cross the bridge will be re-routed to the Cambie Street and Burrard Street bridges.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us