Granville Street Bridge closed in both directions

A police incident Friday afternoon has closed the Granville Street Bridge to traffic in both directions.

The Vancouver Police Department tweeted the news at 4 p.m. PT and advised drivers and other bridge users to find another route.

TransLink announced its buses that normally cross the bridge will be re-routed to the Cambie Street and Burrard Street bridges.