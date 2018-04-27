Granville Street Bridge closed in both directions
Drivers, other bridge users advised to use other routes during Friday rush hour
A police incident Friday afternoon has closed the Granville Street Bridge to traffic in both directions.
The Vancouver Police Department tweeted the news at 4 p.m. PT and advised drivers and other bridge users to find another route.
The Granville Street Bridge is closed in both directions for a police incident. Drivers and other road users are advised to use other routes.—@VancouverPD
TransLink announced its buses that normally cross the bridge will be re-routed to the Cambie Street and Burrard Street bridges.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RiderAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RiderAlert</a> Due to a Police Incident on Granville St Bridge all bus service will be on a detour via Cambie Bridge. Details to follow. ^jkd—@TransLink