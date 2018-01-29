Vancouver police are appealing to the public for information — including cell phone photos and video — about the death of Granville Street bouncer Kalwinder Thind.

Police say Thind was stabbed near the Cabana Lounge on Vancouver's Granville Street early Saturday morning breaking up what they are calling a fight "fuelled by alcohol."

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Jason Robillard said Monday the fight was between two groups after tension between them escalated throughout the night.

Robillard said the fight appears to be an isolated incident.

"It appears right now that this was just an alcohol-fuelled fight that simply got out of hand," he said.

Robillard said investigators want to see the more footage of the fight.

"The evidence suggests that several people have photos and recordings of the events before, during and after this incident," he said. "They have uploaded edited footage to various social media sites, but have yet to come forward to police."

He said no charges have been laid although five people were arrested and subsequently released.