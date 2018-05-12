Granville Island reveals new murals at Art Smash event
The murals are part of the island's newest public space and outdoor gallery, the Chain and Forge
Vancouver's Granville Island revealed new murals and a new art space on Saturday, in partnership with the Vancouver Mural Festival.
The murals were revealed at Art Smash, a new annual event described as "a celebration of visual art in public spaces."
The event was a free day-long celebration on Saturday that featured DJs, food trucks and performances.
The outdoor gallery is named after the Canada Chain & Forge Factory that once operated on Granville Island, which was once an industrial area. The island is now managed by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
CMHC says the Chain and Forge will "become a gathering place to enhance social connection through diverse outdoor programming, temporary structures, installations, pop-ups and workshops."
Those interested in murals can check out more of them at the Vancouver Mural Festival, which takes place August 6 to 11.