Vancouver's Granville Island revealed new murals and a new art space on Saturday, in partnership with the Vancouver Mural Festival.

The murals were revealed at Art Smash, a new annual event described as "a celebration of visual art in public spaces."

James Harry, a painter, sculpter and carver from the Squamish, Kwagiulth and Kwakwaka'wakw nations, created this Granville Island mural along with Vancouver artist Lauren Brevner. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

The event was a free day-long celebration on Saturday that featured DJs, food trucks and performances.

This mural was created by Kari Kristenson, a Vancouver-based printmaker. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

The murals are part of the island's newest public space and outdoor gallery, the Chain and Forge.

Spanish artist Rubēn Sānchez is a self-taught artist who created this Granville Island mural. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

The outdoor gallery is named after the Canada Chain & Forge Factory that once operated on Granville Island, which was once an industrial area. The island is now managed by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Vancouver-based artist and Emily Carr grad Victoria Sieczka created this Granville Island mural. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

CMHC says the Chain and Forge will "become a gathering place to enhance social connection through diverse outdoor programming, temporary structures, installations, pop-ups and workshops."

Calgary artist Eric Louie was the artist behind this Granville Island mural, which was revealed on Saturday. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

Those interested in murals can check out more of them at the Vancouver Mural Festival, which takes place August 6 to 11.