Granville Island reveals new murals at Art Smash event

Vancouver's Granville Island revealed new murals and a new art space on Saturday, in partnership with the Vancouver Mural Festival.

The murals are part of the island's newest public space and outdoor gallery, the Chain and Forge

This mural was created by Vancouver artist Sandeep Johal. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

The murals were revealed at Art Smash, a new annual event described as "a celebration of visual art in public spaces."

James Harry, a painter, sculpter and carver from the Squamish, Kwagiulth and Kwakwaka'wakw nations, created this Granville Island mural along with Vancouver artist Lauren Brevner. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

The event was a free day-long celebration on Saturday that featured DJs, food trucks and performances. 

This mural was created by Kari Kristenson, a Vancouver-based printmaker. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

The murals are part of the island's newest public space and outdoor gallery, the Chain and Forge. 

Spanish artist Rubēn Sānchez is a self-taught artist who created this Granville Island mural. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

The outdoor gallery is named after the Canada Chain & Forge Factory that once operated on Granville Island, which was once an industrial area. The island is now managed by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Vancouver-based artist and Emily Carr grad Victoria Sieczka created this Granville Island mural. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

CMHC says the Chain and Forge will "become a gathering place to enhance social connection through diverse outdoor programming, temporary structures, installations, pop-ups and workshops."

Calgary artist Eric Louie was the artist behind this Granville Island mural, which was revealed on Saturday. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

Those interested in murals can check out more of them at the Vancouver Mural Festival, which takes place August 6 to 11. 

Self-taught Musqueam designer Debra Sparrow is an acclaimed weaver who designed this Granville Island mural. (Kyle Krawchuk/CMHC)

