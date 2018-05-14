CBC camera captures devastation inside Grand Forks homes

It's not every day that Andrés Dean finds himself meowing while wading through chest-high brown water.

But that's how the Grand Forks search and rescue volunteer spent his day on a mission to rescue pets that were left behind when floodwaters forced their human owners to evacuate.

Search and rescue volunteers went through room after room filled with dirty brown water as they searched houses for missing pets. (CBC)

Dean agreed to wear a CBC GoPro on his rounds.

The result is remarkable footage that shows the utter devastation inside some Grand Forks homes.

See what searchers found when they went house-to-house looking for pets

Volunteers look for lost pets to stop human evacuees from heading back into flooded homes. 5:13

3 cats, 1 tarantula

Although no animals were found in today's video, Dean's meows helped him track down and rescue three cats on Sunday. A pet tarantula was also brought to safety.

Jaylee and Kyle Piper were renting the home seen in the video.

Jaylee and Kyle Piper's rental home has been completely flooded in Grand Forks. Rescuers waded through the house on Monday. (Briar Stewart/CBC)

Grand Forks search and rescue is making the special effort to rescue lost pets to prevent evacuees from returning to their homes while it remains unsafe.

Contamination concerns grow

Health concerns are growing as floodwater mixes with sewage and all matter of debris and substances.

Grand Forks Mayor Frank Konrad is pleading with the people who have remained in their homes, despite being under an evacuation order to leave.

"Here kitty kitty kitty," Andrés Dean and his SAR partner brought three cats and one tarantula out of the floods and to safety on Sunday. (Grand Forks SAR)

"There's some residents still in their home surrounded by contaminated water," said Konrad.

"Please leave your homes and follow the instructions you get. It's for your own safety."

A second surge of floodwater is expected in Grand Forks mid week as warm temperatures melt the deep snowpack in the Monashee Mountains.

With files from Chris Corday and Briar Stewart