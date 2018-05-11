Grand Forks, B.C., residents work to save properties from flooding

Residents of Grand Forks, B.C., are working around the clock to try to keep dry as many properties as possible, but with water reaching historic heights, many homes and businesses are filling up with dirty floodwater.

The water crested in the downtown area overnight, but remains much higher than the levels seen in 1948, the last time the town experienced terrible flooding.

Crews are sandbagging wherever possible and trying to find enough generators to keep pumps going with the town's power knocked out with a flooded substation.

Downtown Grand Forks is completely soaked in water from both the Granby and Kettle Rivers. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Stuart McGregor hadn't slept for more than 24 hours, as he worked to keep his restaurant, Thyme and Plate, dry and all the food refrigerated.

"[I've] been up all night manning pumps. We had tons of help yesterday, I mean dozens of trucks and people coming to help sandbag. We might have gone a little overboard, but we're dry, so we're good," said McGregor on Friday.

"I've walked up and down and pretty much everybody's flooded here, so we're just lucky I guess," he said, adding that most businesses other than his have basements that have filled up.

Stuart McGregor has been awake for more than 24 hours, as he works to protect his restaurant, Thyme and Plate, from the floodwater. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Stuart McGregor fiddles with a pump outside his restaurant in downtown Grand Forks. He says the water isn't the threat so much as the loss of electricity, which could mean his stored food will spoil without generators. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"Now, the power's down here in town, so our next worry is, we've got $15,000 worth of product in the fridges and freezers that we need to get out of here or get some electricity to."

McGregor said he expects the hot weather and snowmelt in the area to bring the water back up before everything dries up.

"I've lived here since I was six years old, now I'm 40. I've never seen anything like this at all," he said. "It was bad in the '90s once — I haven't seen anything like this, so this is pretty epic."

A woman wearing garbage bags around her lower legs gets a lift on a pickup truck bumper over floodwater. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Just outside the downtown area, a large group of volunteers — many of whom are children and teens whose classes were cancelled on Friday — were filling sandbags.

Jackson Phipps, 16, was in the crowd, sweating in the heat. The teen guessed he had filled more than 500 sandbags in the last few days.

"I feel good, but I am worried about everyone else, because I don't know where they're going to go," said Phipps, adding that his family's home was dry.

Jackson Phipps, 16, can't go to school or work — they're both closed — so he's been tirelessly helping to load sandbags, more than 500 this week he says. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

A small army of volunteers packs sandbags outside the emergency centre that has been set up. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Phipps said Omega, the restaurant where he works as a kitchen helper, is flooded and closed downtown, so he can't go to work.

"Everyone downtown. It's all underwater. People are getting evacuated," he said.

Frances Maika is information officer for the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary emergency operations centre. She said emergency responders have shifted to carrying out rescues in many cases, where people who chose not to leave their homes are now struggling, since the pumps they were relying on have lost power.

Frances Maika is information officer for the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary emergency operations centre. She says responders are now busy rescuing people who didn't leave their homes and have now lost power. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"Now, they're trapped in their homes, so we have ongoing rescue of a number of residents," said Maika, adding that the firehall downtown has also been inundated.

"There's some good news stories here, in that we have not had reports of injuries — we've had close calls," she said.

According to Maika, many residents have checked in at the emergency shelter, but she could say exactly how many. Most, she said, appear to be finding places to stay with friends or family.

A man rides a bicycle in the dirtyflood water inundating downtown Grand Forks, as a crew sandbags a business in the background. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Maika said crews are assessing damage, and it's not clear how many of the 160 local residences that were under evacuation order were actually cleared out.

"The emergency responders have been unbelievable; they've been staying up day and night," she said, adding that the end still isn't in sight.

"The water levels aren't necessarily going to come down quickly ... this is going to be with us for awhile."

A hose from a pump sprays water into the air above the flood that has washed over downtown Grand Forks. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

