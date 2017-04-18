A Kelowna judge handed Grace Robotti a sentence of life in prison Tuesday with no chance of parole for 10 years for killing the mother of her great-grandson, Roxanne Louie.

Robotti and her brother, Peter, have also been sentenced to 27 months each in prison for committing an indignity to a body. Peter Robotti had three months taken off his sentence for time served.

Robotti was found guilty of second-degree murder earlier this month by a B.C. Supreme Court jury in Kelowna.

Louie, 26, who lived in Vancouver, was killed in Penticton in January 2015 while visiting friends and family during the holidays.

During the trial, the court heard Louie died after she was hit in the head 26 times with a crowbar. The jury also heard that tensions were high between Louie and Robotti, centred mostly around the care of Louie's three-year-old son.

Grace Robotti admitted to delivering the blows that killed Louie, but her lawyer maintained she was acting in self defence.

Grace Robotti, found guilty of second-degree murder, left the Kelowna courthouse on bail following the verdict on Apr. 4, 2017. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

