Fall weather is in full swing, and rain and windfall warnings are in effect for much of the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada is warning that strong winds with peak gusts blowing up to 90 kilometres per hour may cause damage as a storm sweeps through the region Tuesday morning.

Another storm is anticipated to arrive early Wednesday.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, and on the North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

Wind warnings are also in effect for Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

The storm downed this tree next to Michael J Fox Theatre in south Burnaby. (@gottabe_KD2/Twitter)

Special weather statements about the wind have been issued for the City of Vancouver, the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

Environment Canada warns that falling leaves may block storm drains, causing local flooding, and that high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

According to BC Hydro, the storm has caused 20 power outages across the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast, affecting more than 28,000 people. A complete map of current outages is available online.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue also warned on Twitter that the Chilliwack River has risen by almost a metre in the past 24 hours.

The Chilliwack River has risen nearly a metre in the last 24 hours. Exercise caution if you are fishing! Avoid wading out to a gravel bar! pic.twitter.com/HUk0P7grti — @ChilliwackSAR