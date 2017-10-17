Fall weather is in full swing, as much of the province was pounded by heavy winds and rain Tuesday morning.

A second storm is expected to hit early on Wednesday.

The storm downed this tree next to Michael J Fox Theatre in south Burnaby. (@gottabe_KD2/Twitter)

Environment Canada warned on Tuesday that strong winds with peak gusts blowing up to 90 kilometres per hour could cause serious damage.

Special weather statements about the wind were issued for the City of Vancouver, the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

According to BC Hydro, Tuesday's storm caused 20 power outages across the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast, affecting more than 28,000 people. A complete map of current outages is available online.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue warned on Twitter that the Chilliwack River has risen by almost a metre in the past 24 hours.

Kamloops was also hard hit by the storm, with gusts reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour.

According to Environment Canada, the Thompson River region could also see an intense thunderstorm with frequent lightning and heavy showers, possibly mixed with small hail.

The Chilliwack River has risen nearly a metre in the last 24 hours. Exercise caution if you are fishing! Avoid wading out to a gravel bar! pic.twitter.com/HUk0P7grti — @ChilliwackSAR